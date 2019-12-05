Home

LOFTUS On 29th November 2019
At home in Leyland,

Winifred Agnes
'Win'
Aged 93 years.

The beloved wife
of Harold (deceased)
dearly loved mum of Jackie,
David & Heather,
mother in law of Terry, Roz & Tony,
loving nan of Katrina, Ian,
Karen & Kirsten,
nanna Win to Tom, Ben, Bethany,
Gabrielle, Jessica, Jenson & Devon-Jodie.

'At Peace'

Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 20th December 2019
at 1.30p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Blesma',
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
