Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Committal
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Wilton Bartle

Wilton Bartle Notice
BARTLE Wilton
(Bill) Sadly after a short illness
at Bethany House.
Aged 98 years.
Much loved Dad to Angela,
loved Grandad of Pamela and Alan, loved Grandad-in-law of Richard, much loved Great Grandad
of Steven and Solomon.
Bill will be sadly missed
by his family, friends and all
the staff at Bethany House.
Committal is to be held at
Preston Crematorium
Friday 11th October at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
the family are grateful to
receive donations for
Preston Bethany Care.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2019
