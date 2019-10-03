Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00
St Joseph's Church
Wesham
View Map
William Woods Notice
WOODS William
(Bill) Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
William (Bill) Woods
of Wesham, who died peacefully
on Saturday September 28th
fortified by the rites of
Holy Church, aged 98 years.
The beloved husband
of the late Mary,
loving father of Peter, Elaine,
Alban, Catherine and Valerie,
and a dear grandad.
Requiem Mass and Interment
at St Joseph's Church, Wesham
on Friday October 11th
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to Across
(the Jumbulance to Lourdes)
All donations and enquiries please
c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019
