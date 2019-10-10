|
|
|
URQUHART William Ronald
(Bill) 6-5-24 - 6-10-19
in a Nursing Home and of Longton.
Loving husband of Marjorie.
Devoted father to
Roxy, Mark and Michael.
Special grandfather to
Louise, Iola and Martha.
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Church, Longton on Tuesday 15th October at 1.30pm prior to committal at
West Lancs Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Church
c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019