|
|
|
SEARLE Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at Dovehaven Lodge Care Home
WILLIAM,
aged 79 Years
Loving husband of May,
devoted dad to Heather, Roy (deceased), John (deceased), caring grandad to Krystal, Wendy, Julie, and Erica, beloved great grandfather to Hayley and Emily.
Treasured in our hearts forever.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 20th December 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to 'British Lung Foundation' c/o
the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019