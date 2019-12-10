Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Searle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Searle

Notice Condolences

William Searle Notice
SEARLE Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at Dovehaven Lodge Care Home
WILLIAM,
aged 79 Years
Loving husband of May,
devoted dad to Heather, Roy (deceased), John (deceased), caring grandad to Krystal, Wendy, Julie, and Erica, beloved great grandfather to Hayley and Emily.
Treasured in our hearts forever.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 20th December 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to 'British Lung Foundation' c/o
the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -