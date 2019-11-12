Home

William Rowe Notice
ROWE On 7th November 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
William
'Bill'
Aged 84 years
The beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved dad of Steve & Andy,
loving grandad to Liam & Katy,
& great grandad of Layla
'At Rest'
Funeral Service at Our Lady &
St Gerard's R.C. Church,
Lostock Hall on
Monday 18th November 2019 at 2.30 p.m. followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House Children's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2019
