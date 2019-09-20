|
|
|
RAWCLIFFE On 13th September 2019.
Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
WILLIAM
'BILLY NAFF NAFF'
Aged 78 years.
Loving partner,
much loved dad &
adored grandad,
will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 26th September 2019
at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019