|
|
|
PARKER William Arthur
(Bill) On 15th November 2019
at St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 92 years.
The dearly loved Husband of the late Marion, much loved Dad to Linda and Christine and loving Gangan and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 29th November at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired
will be gratefully received on
behalf of St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019