MYERSCOUGH On June 16th 2019
William (Bill)
aged 104 years.
Beloved husband of the late Agnes, much loved dad of Peter, Christine and Ann, dear father-in-law of Margaret, John and Jeff,
loving grandad of Paul, Karen and Angela and loved great-grandad of Mollie, Jamie and Zac.
Never more than a thought away,
Loved and remembered everyday.
"Goodnight, God bless."
Requiem Mass St. Gregory's Church on Friday June 28th at 11am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2019
