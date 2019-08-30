Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00
St Teresa's RC Church
Penwortham
William Jackson Notice
Jackson Of your charity pray for
the repose of the soul of
William (Bill)
who died peacefully in hospital on 15th August 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Mary (deceased), dearly loved father of Carol and Gary and
loving Grandad of Emily.
Eternal rest grant unto him
Oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.
May he rest in peace.
Amen.
Requiem Mass at St Teresa's
RC Church, Penwortham on
Friday 6th September at 10.00am followed by committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Ward 25 Royal Preston Hospital c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel:744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
