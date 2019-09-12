Home

HIGHAM William Robert 'Barn Owl Bill' Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
4th September 2019,
aged 64 years.
He was the loving and
much loved Husband of Carole,
a cherished Dad of Jonathon,
Will, Claire, Rebecca and Thomas,
Step-Dad of Ian and Karen,
a proud and devoted Grandad
and a dear Brother.
His funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 11.30am. The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Bill are welcome and will benefit Barn Owl Bill Charitable Trust c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019
