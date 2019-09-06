|
|
|
HARTLEY William
(Bill) Peacefully in hospital on
29th August 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of May (formerly McQueen), dearly loved dad of Paul, Clare and Michael and
step-dad to Terry, Raymond and Keith, a dear father-in-law, loving grandad and great grandad,
and dear brother of Margaret.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service and interment at St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Friday 13th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Sepsis Trust c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019