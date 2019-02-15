Resources More Obituaries for William Hargreaves Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Hargreaves

Notice HARGREAVES William (Bill) Jean, Mandy, Roger, Steve, Amy and their families thank you most sincerely for your kindness, love and support during this sad time.

We remember Bill for his caring and fun-loving ways.

We will miss a very talented,

single-minded, adventurous husband, dad and grandad.

His remarkable strength and resilience to 'play up, play up and play the game' will stay with us and these memories were reflected in your expressions of sympathy in cards and letters.

We thank you and appreciate your generous donations to

'Parkinson's U.K.' and

'St. John's Hospice'.

The family especially acknowledge the care and support provided to Bill during his life from Bowland Care, Garstang Medical Practice and District Nurses,

St. John's Hospice and finally to

Dr. and Mrs. Boothman who supported Bill for over 20 years in his battle with Parkinson's Disease.

