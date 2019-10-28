|
|
|
HAM William Raymond Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 21st October 2019
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan.
Much loved dad of Raymond,
Stephen, Leslie, Cheryle,
Jeannie and the late Kevin.
A cherished grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday 4th November
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Raymond to
'Deafway' c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
'Castle View', Bridge Street,
Garstang, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 601600
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019