|
|
|
Dewhurst William Frederick
(Bill) Peacefully in hospital on
15th August 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved dad of Carole and Elaine, respected father-in-law of Colin and Max, loving grandad of John, Matthew and Max, and brother to David (deceased) and Eric.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service and interment at St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Monday 2nd September
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to RNIB and St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2019