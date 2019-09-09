Home

William Colman

William Colman Notice
COLMAN On 1st September 2019 peacefully at home with his family
WILLIAM JAMES (BILL)
Aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Jeannette. Dearly loved father of Catherine, Bill and Karl, loving father in law
of Andreas (dec.), Julie and Maxine. A devoted grandad & great grandad.
Funeral service will be held on Monday 16th September 2019
at 2.00pm at St Michael's
Church Hoole, followed by
interment in the churchyard at
St Andrew's Church, Leyland.
Flowers by request please.
Donations if desired to Macmillan, c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR
Tel: 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2019
