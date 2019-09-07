|
CHARNLEY On 3rd September 2019 in hospital after a short illness
William 'Will'
aged 62 years
Director of J Charnley & Sons (agricultural).
Now at peace.
Beloved husband of Dorothy, loving father of James and Gina.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. James Parish Church, Brindle at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research or St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2019