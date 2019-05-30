|
BENNION William (Bill) On 25th May 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital, aged 77 years.
The dearly beloved Husband
of the late Pauline, much loved
Dad of Caroline, John, Andrew (deceased) and Michael.
Father-in-law to Andy, Karen
and Sharon, also a much loved Grandad and dearly loved Brother.
Gone from our home
But not from our hearts.
Funeral Service at Preston Crematorium on Friday 7th June
at 9.15am. All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
