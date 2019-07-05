|
BANCROFT William
(John) The family of the late John would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of comfort and support given at this sad time. Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit The . Special thanks to all who attended the funeral service, to John Gray for his thoughtful ministrations, The Sherwood for their warm hospitality and finally to Anne, Liam and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019