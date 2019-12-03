|
YATES WILFRED
'WILF' Died peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 24th November,
aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Ann,
loving dad to Nicola and Colin,
also a very proud grandad of Aaron, Samuel, Hannah and Freya.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'British Heart Foundation' or 'Preston North End Community
& Education Trust.'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019