WEST Peacefully, on 17th June 2019,
at his home,
Walter
(Proprietor of West Carpets,
Lane Ends)
The dearly beloved husband of the late Rose and a loving father,
father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
'If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
We'd walk right up to Heaven,
And bring you home again'.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Walter will be held at St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on Tuesday 25th June at 11.00 a.m. followed by a Private Committal.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
