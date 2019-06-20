Home

Walter West

Notice Condolences

Walter West Notice
WEST Peacefully, on 17th June 2019,
at his home,
Walter
(Proprietor of West Carpets,
Lane Ends)
The dearly beloved husband of the late Rose and a loving father,
father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
'If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
We'd walk right up to Heaven,
And bring you home again'.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Walter will be held at St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on Tuesday 25th June at 11.00 a.m. followed by a Private Committal.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
