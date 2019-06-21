|
WRIGHT Vincent Joseph Peacefully at home on
18th June 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Diane, dearly loved dad of Lisa, and a dear brother and uncle.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at Holy Trinity Parish Church, Tarleton on Thursday 27th June at 11am,
prior to interment in
St Mary's churchyard, Tarleton.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Cancer Research UK and Cats Protection c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
