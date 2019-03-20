Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:45
St. Gregory's Church
Vincent Riley Notice
RILEY On March 10th 2019,
surrounded by his family

Vincent
aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of
Lynda (deceased) and Kath,
loving dad of Amanda and Andrew, loved step-dad of Paul and Wendy, dear brother of Tony and
father-in-law and grandad.
Requiem Mass,
St. Gregory's Church on
Tuesday March 26th at 10.45am, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ribblesdale Ward, R.P.H. or
St. Gregory's Building Fund c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
