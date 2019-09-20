Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Victor Stephens

Victor Stephens Notice
STEPHENS On 17th September 2019,
at his home,
Victor (Vic)
Aged 76 years.
Soulmate of Diane,
loving dad of Vic (deceased), Yaz and Joe, Yousuf (deceased) and Osman and a devoted grandad
to Evie and Freya.
A Celebration of Vic's life will take place at Garstang Golf and Country Club, Bowgreave Drive, Garstang, PR3 1YE, on Friday
27th September at 11.15 a.m.
Please contact Diane
regarding attendance.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished are for either
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or
'Marie Curie Cancer Care' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
