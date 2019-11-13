Home

Veronica Hewitson Notice
Hewitson Veronica Peacefully after a short illness
at Royal Preston Hospital, on
10th November, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Allan and will be sadly missed by her sister in law, nieces and nephews and her dear friend and neighbour, Lakshmi and family.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to 'Alzheimer's Society'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019
