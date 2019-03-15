Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30
Christ Church
Fulwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Atherton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Atherton

Notice Condolences

Veronica Atherton Notice
ATHERTON Veronica Peacefully on 6th March 2019
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman, loving sister of Peggy and
dear aunt of Paul and Jane.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Fulwood on Friday 22nd March at 10.30am, followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.