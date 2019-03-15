|
ATHERTON Veronica Peacefully on 6th March 2019
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman, loving sister of Peggy and
dear aunt of Paul and Jane.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Fulwood on Friday 22nd March at 10.30am, followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
