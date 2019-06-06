Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
14:00
Midge Hall Methodist Chapel
Notice

Vera Hunter Notice
Hunter Vera
(nee Wareing) Aged 85 years.
Dearly loved and loving
Wife of Robert (BOB), Sister of James (dec'd) and Kenneth,
Sister in law of Brenda & Margaret (both dec'd), Hugh & Joyce and John (dec'd) & Sylvia.
Respected by her Nephews
and Nieces.
Funeral service at Midge Hall Methodist Chapel on
Monday 10th June 2019 at 2.00pm followed by Interment at
St Peter's Church, Mawdesley.
Family flowers only,
donations gratefully received
for Diabetes UK. C/o
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5 Balcarres Road, Leyland PR25 2EL Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
