Stirling (nee Irwin)
Valerie Elizabeth
Formerly of Ambleside. Passed away peacefully whilst on holiday on 17th November 2019, aged 74 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Malcolm, much loved mum and best friend of Andrea and Deborah, dear mother-in-law of Keith, loving nan of Sophie, Maisie, Calum and Lee, adored nana Bal
of Luca and Kaden and a much loved sister and auntie.
Goodnight, God bless.
We'll see you on the other side.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Saturday, 7th December 2019
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
or The Salvation Army c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP.
Tel. 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019