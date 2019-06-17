|
|
|
BOND/FLANNERY On 7th June 2019, suddenly,
at her home,
Trisha
The much loved wife of Rod,
loving auntie to Michael and Alison, Joanne and Jason, great auntie to Aidan and dearly loved by
Emma, Russ, Ellis and Coren.
A Celebration of Trisha's life
will take place at Preston Crematorium, on
Wednesday 19th June at 12.15 p.m.
Trisha requested that people attending wear bright colours.
Flowers welcome, or if preferred, please send a donation to a .
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2019
