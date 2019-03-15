Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30
St Michael's R.C. Church
Alston Lane
Trevor Siggs

Trevor Siggs Notice
SIGGS Trevor Peacefully on 9th March 2019.
Much loved husband
of the late Maggie, loving dad of Nathan and Aaron. Sadly missed grandfather to Arthur,
Henry and Niamh.
Funeral service will take place at Our Lady and St Michael's R.C. Church, Alston Lane on Wednesday 20th March at 10.30am prior to interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to R.N.L.I. and St. Catherine's Hospice.
The family have requested
no black.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
