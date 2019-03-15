|
SIGGS Trevor Peacefully on 9th March 2019.
Much loved husband
of the late Maggie, loving dad of Nathan and Aaron. Sadly missed grandfather to Arthur,
Henry and Niamh.
Funeral service will take place at Our Lady and St Michael's R.C. Church, Alston Lane on Wednesday 20th March at 10.30am prior to interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to R.N.L.I. and St. Catherine's Hospice.
The family have requested
no black.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259, Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
