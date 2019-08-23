|
|
|
WHITFIELD On 18th August 2019, in hospital,
TONY
Aged 69 years,
The dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving dad of Joanne and Stephen, dear father-in-law of Garry and doting grandad to Alfie.
'Loving and kind in all his ways,
Upright and just to
the end of his days,
Sincere and kind in
heart and mind,
Beautiful memories he left behind,
Gone from our lives,
But not from our hearts'.
A Celebration of Tony's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Friday 30th August at 2.30 p.m.
Flowers welcome, or if desired, donations to 'Disability Equality North West' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019