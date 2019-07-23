|
|
|
RIGBY Tony Aged 69 years, passed away suddenly on 13th July.
The much loved husband of Margaret, a cherished dad, grandad, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary & St Michael's R/C Church, Garstang on Friday 26th July
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to NWAA
via the funeral director,
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel 01995 605548
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2019