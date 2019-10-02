Home

Redscar Funeral Home Ltd
110 Longridge Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 6RL
01772 796669
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
14:15
St Mary Magdalene Church
Ribbleton
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
15:15
Preston Crematorium
Tommy Killeen Notice
KILLEEN Tommy Aged 68,
on 22nd September 2019, peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital.
Treasured Husband of Ann, dearly loved Dad of David, much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.

My love for you will forever be locked in my heart. Love Ann. xx

Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Ribbleton, on Monday 7th October at 2.15pm, followed by Cremation at Preston Crematorium at 3.15pm, afterwards all wecome to The Greenland Club. All enquiries to Redscar Funeral Home.
Tel 01772 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019
