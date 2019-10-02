|
|
|
KILLEEN Tommy Aged 68,
on 22nd September 2019, peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital.
Treasured Husband of Ann, dearly loved Dad of David, much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
My love for you will forever be locked in my heart. Love Ann. xx
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Ribbleton, on Monday 7th October at 2.15pm, followed by Cremation at Preston Crematorium at 3.15pm, afterwards all wecome to The Greenland Club. All enquiries to Redscar Funeral Home.
Tel 01772 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019