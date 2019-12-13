|
PEARSON Timothy Gerald Richard (Tim) Passed away peacefully at home
on Friday 6th December 2019,
aged 58 years.
Devoted husband of Jan,
dearly loved father of Kelly and Richard, loving grandad to Evie and Darcie and step-father to Gillian.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
until we meet again...
Those special memories of you
Will always bring a smile,
If only we could have you back
For just a little while.
Then we could sit and talk again
Just like we used to do,
You always meant so very much
And always will do too.
The fact that you're no longer here
Will always cause us pain,
But you're forever in our hearts
Until we meet again.
The funeral service will take place at St. Saviour's Church,
Bamber Bridge at 10am on
Friday 20th December
followed by interment at
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of 'The Coppice School, Bamber Bridge.' c/o the funeral director.
H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston,
PR5 6TP. Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019