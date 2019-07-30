Home

WIGNALL Thomas Died peacefully at Stocks Hall Nursing Home on 25th July 2019 aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, dearly loved Dad and Grandad.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Stocks Hall Care Home Ltd
(for Burscough Dementia Table) c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 30, 2019
