WIGNALL Thomas Passed away on 8th July 2019,
at home, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Husband
of Elizabeth (Betty)
Retired Poultry Farmer and
Rotarian of Longton.
Dearest father of Janet, John, Julie and Helen, Father in law of Rick, Diana, David and Mark.
A loving Grandad of John, Jane, Thomas, Pamela, James, Paul, Clare, Jason, Tracey, Jack, Kate and Great Grandad of 20.
'In Heavenly Love Abiding.
Service and interment at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Hoole on Friday 19th July at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton
Tel 612900 or 612848
