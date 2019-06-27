|
|
|
WADDINGTON Thomas Ronald
"Ronnie" Passed away on 19th June 2019
Dearly loved Husband and best friend of Sheila.
Darling Dad of Janet, Karl, Heather and Craig (deceased).
Loving Grandad of Donna and Steven, Matthew and Laura Jayne, Stacey, Jemma and Tom.
Amazing Great Grandad to his ten Great Grandchildren.
Also respected Father-in-law
to Billy and Linda.
"If love could have saved him
He would not have died"
Funeral service and committal to take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 10.00am.
By request family flowers only.
In memory of Ronnie all donations can be made to Royal Preston Hospital Ward 23
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Preston Co-op
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton
PR2 1HY
Tel:- 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
Read More