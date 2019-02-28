Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:45
Ashton Methodist Church
Thomas Sprake Notice
SPRAKE Thomas Alfred Thomas passed away
suddenly and peacefully on the
8th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
Husband, Father, Grandad,
Great Grandad and
Retired Postman.
Family flowers only please
Donations in Thomas's memory will be gratefully accepted for
St Catherines Hospice.
The funeral service will take place at Ashton Methodist Church on
6th March at 1.45pm followed by the committal at Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral care
Blackpool Road, Preston,
PR2-1HY 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
