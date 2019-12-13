Home

SOUTHERN Thomas William
(Tom) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 8th December 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Gladys and a
dearly loved dad and grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all his family
Funeral service at St John the Baptist's Parish Church, Bretherton on Friday the 20th December at 11.30am, prior to interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St John the Baptist's Parish Church c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
