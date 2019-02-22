Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:15
St. Anthony of Padua Church
RYDING On February 11th 2019,
Thomas
aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Audrey and a loving uncle and brother.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Anthony of Padua Church on Thursday February 28th at 11.15am followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
