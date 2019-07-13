Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Thomas Riding

Notice Condolences

Thomas Riding Notice
RIDING
THOMAS WILLIAM
'TOM'
Of W & J Riding Ltd
Haulage Contractors

Died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday 6th July, aged 85 years.


Very dearly loved husband of Margaret, devoted father of Elizabeth, Anne-Louise and Catherine, a respected
father in law, the doting grandad of Henry, Harvey, Nancy, Beatrice and Archie and the dear brother of Mary.

'Go in peace, your journey
has the Lord's approval'

Funeral service and interment will take place at
Longridge Parish Church of
St. Lawrence, Lower Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3SL
on Monday 22nd July
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the 'Salvation Army' or '
The British Heart Foundation'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 13, 2019
