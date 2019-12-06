|
|
|
RAWLINSON Thomas Michael
'Mick' Former proprietor of the newsagents on Elswick Road, Larches estate.
Died suddenly but
peacefully in hospital on
Monday 25th November,
aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Pat, dearly loved dad of Gail, Joanne and Hayley and a much loved father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
' St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors. 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019