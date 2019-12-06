Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rawlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Rawlinson

Notice Condolences

Thomas Rawlinson Notice
RAWLINSON Thomas Michael
'Mick' Former proprietor of the newsagents on Elswick Road, Larches estate.
Died suddenly but
peacefully in hospital on
Monday 25th November,
aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Pat, dearly loved dad of Gail, Joanne and Hayley and a much loved father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
' St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors. 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -