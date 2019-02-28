Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:30
St. Gregory's Church
Thomas Oates Notice
OATES It is with great sadness that
we announce the passing of
Thomas (Tommy)
on February 21st 2019
aged 77 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jean, loving dad of Stuart and Sarah, devoted grandad to his boys Jake, Ryan, Nathan, Josh and Daniel, loved father-in-law of Sue and Steve and step-grandad to Jordan, Hayley and Archie.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You're loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
Funeral service to be held
at St. Gregory's Church on
Monday March 4th at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Headways or Parkinsons UK
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
