HILTON Thomas Geoffrey On 28th June at Chorley Hospital, aged 70 years.

Geoff

The dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved Dad to Mark, Matthew and Andrew
and Grandad to Laura, Lewis, Holly and Estelle.

Goodnight, God bless
Rest In Peace

The Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's R.C. Church Leyland, on Monday 15th July at 12.15pm followed by committal
at St Mary's Church Yard,
Worden Lane.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of the RNLI. All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 9, 2019
