Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Finch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Finch

Notice Condolences

Thomas Finch Notice
FINCH Peacefully on 27th May 2019,
Reverend Father Thomas,
Aged 98 years.
Dearly loved by Ciprian
and Nicoleta.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Ambrose Church, Leyland
(where Reverend Father Thomas was Baptised) on Thursday 13th
June 2019 at 11.15am followed
by interment in St. Andrew's
Churchyard. Family flowers only
please, but donations if so desired may go to 'St Ambrose Church PCC' c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.