FINCH Peacefully on 27th May 2019,
Reverend Father Thomas,
Aged 98 years.
Dearly loved by Ciprian
and Nicoleta.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Ambrose Church, Leyland
(where Reverend Father Thomas was Baptised) on Thursday 13th
June 2019 at 11.15am followed
by interment in St. Andrew's
Churchyard. Family flowers only
please, but donations if so desired may go to 'St Ambrose Church PCC' c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
