Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ainsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ainsworth

Notice Condolences

Thomas Ainsworth Notice
AINSWORTH Very peacefully,
on 12th February 2019,
with his family at his side,
in hospital, following a short illness,
Thomas (Tom)
Aged 80 years,
The much loved husband of Judy, loving dad of Kathryn and Dave, dear father-in-law of Martin and Joanne and special grandad to Katie, William and Jessica.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 25th February
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.