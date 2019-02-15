|
|
|
AINSWORTH Very peacefully,
on 12th February 2019,
with his family at his side,
in hospital, following a short illness,
Thomas (Tom)
Aged 80 years,
The much loved husband of Judy, loving dad of Kathryn and Dave, dear father-in-law of Martin and Joanne and special grandad to Katie, William and Jessica.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 25th February
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
