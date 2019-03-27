|
|
|
ROBINSON Theresa Frances Peacefully on 24th March 2019 at St Catherine's Hospice,
with family at her side,
aged 91 years.
Tessa
The dearly beloved wife of the late Syd and much loved mum of Carol (deceased), Phil, Terri and David.
The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 4.30pm. Please feel free to wear colours. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH Tel. 01772 457 887.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019
