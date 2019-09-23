|
|
|
ECCLES On 16th September 2019
Thelma
Aged 84 years.
The much loved mum of Brian, Gordon, Julie (who she has joined in Heaven), David and Angie.
A loving wife, mother-in-law, nana, great grandmother, sister, auntie and a great friend to everyone.
Funeral Service at Central Methodist Church, Lune Street on Wednesday 25th September at 2.00 p.m. followed by interment
at Much Hoole Woodland
Burial Ground.
The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone at
St. Catherine's Hospice, especially Leonie and Anni and thank you
to all at Sherwood Court.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019